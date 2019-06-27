Sign Up Your Child For Kidcaster!

Do you have a kid that would be interested in giving a weather forecast live on TV during The Morning Show? If so, have a parent or guardian sign them up to be a Kidcaster with our Morning Meteorologist Adam Claibon! This is done every Monday during the 9:00 AM hour.

You can contact Adam by:

If you would like to watch previously recorded Kidcasters and can’t find them in our list, use the Search function in the upper right (or, on mobile, tap the three horizontal bars up to the right) to search for Kidcaster. It’s that simple!