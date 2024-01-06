Snow has been hard to come by here this season, but Central Illinois saw a round of it Friday Night and into the early hours of Saturday Morning. There were quite a few reports topping 2 inches, making this the biggest snowfall for some since last winter. You can view the full snowfall report below.

NOTE: Reports come from CoCoRaHS and the NWS. Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.6″ Champaign County:

Champaign – 2.8”

Mahomet – 2.8”

Seymour – 2.8”

Savoy – 2.5”

Lake of the Woods – 2.4”

Urbana – 2.3”

Philo – 2.2”

Homer – 2.1”

Saint Joseph – 1.9”

Sidney – 1.9”

Ogden – 1.8”

Broadlands – 0.5” Christian County:

Morrisonville – 3.1”

Edinburg – 2.8”

Taylorville – 2.0”

Taylorville Airport – 1.1” Clark County: Coles County:

Mattoon – Trace Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Clinton – 2.0”

Farmer City – 2.0” Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.8”

Newman – 1.5”

Arcola – 1.0” Edgar County:

Hume – 2.0” Effingham County: Fayette County: Ford County:

Gibson City – 2.0″ Iroquois County:

Milford – 1.2”

Ashkum – 1.1”

Watseka – 1.0”

Cissna Park – Trace Jasper County: Livingston County:

Flanagan – 3.5”

Dwight – 1.9” Logan County:

Mt. Pulaski – 2.6”

Beason – 2.0”

Chestnut – 2.0”

Lincoln – 1.9”

New Holland – 1.2” Macoupin County:

Standard City – 4.0”

Staunton – 3.0”

Eagarville – 2.5”

Carlinville – 2.0” Macon County:

Decatur – 2.9”

Warrensburg – 2.8”

Forsyth – 2.7”

Oreana – 2.5”

Dalton City – 2.0”

Illiopolis – 2.0” McLean County:

Bellflower – 2.3”

Saybrook – 2.3”

Towanda – 2.0”

Le Roy – 2.0”

Bloomington – 1.8”

Normal – 1.8”

Central IL Airport – 1.7”

Heyworth – 1.5”

Arrowsmith – 1.4”

Menard County:

Petersburg – 1.4″ Montgomery County:

Taylor Springs – 3.0”

Nokomis – 2.7” Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 1.0” Moultrie County:

Lovington – 2.8”

Arthur – 1.0” Piatt County:

Cisco – 2.7”

Monticello – 2.5”

Hammond – 1.8” Sangamon County:

Dawson – 3.3”

Chatham – 3.1”

Springfield – 2.8”

Sherman – 2.5”

Riverton – 2.4”

Southern View – 2.0”

Leland Grove – 1.8” Shelby County:

Windsor – 1.0” Vermilion County:

Sidell – 2.1”

Georgetown – 2.0”

Jamaica – 2.0”

Collison – 1.7”

Fithian – 1.6”

Henning – 1.6”

Danville – 1.5”

Hoopeston – 1.4”

Oakwood – 1.0”

Vermilion Airport – 1.0”



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 2.6″

Veedersburg – 2.0”

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Newport – 2.0″

Warren County: