CHAMPAIGN, Il. (WCIA) – The first month of 2023 was a bit unusual for Central Illinois. It consisted of below average snowfall, above average temperatures, and even severe weather. The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Lincoln, Illinois released their summary of last month.

Severe Weather Event: January, 3rd

Early into the month Central Illinois saw it’s first round of severe weather. While the area is no stranger to severe weather events during the winter months, this one brought in 9 confirmed tornadoes. That is the most recorded in one event in the state of Illinois in the month January. Maroa had two that were just outside of town and left behind a damaged silo and debris.

Temperatures:

According to the NWS Central Illinois office in Lincoln, this January saw well above average temperatures overall despite a few pockets of cold days.

In our viewing area temperatures were about 7 to 10 degrees above average throughout the month. Paris was about 10 degrees warmer than average for all last month. It was also the 8th warmest January for Champaign-Urbana on record. The warmest January on record was back in 2006.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service. This data shows how warm it was this month compared to average along with the average overall temperature throughout the month across the state.

Not only was it warm here in Central Illinois, but across much of the state. Even overnight lows were well above average.

Precipitation:

Slightly dry to just above average in terms of precipitation, including rain and snow, across the region. Charleston saw over a quarter of an inch above average precipitation and Effingham was over three quarters of an inch above average. Urban was over a quarter of an inch below average in terms of precipitable water.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service. These images show the total accumulated precipitation and departure from normal from January 2023

When it comes to snowfall much of our viewing area was well below average in terms of accumulating snowfall. Most of the above average snowfall appears to be from southern LaSalle County into the Peoria area and a small pocket where the Piatt, Dewitt and Macon counties borders meet. Most of the snowfall fell northwest of our viewing area from the Bloomington-Normal area west towards the Quad Cities.