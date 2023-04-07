CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) – It’s been a busy year for meteorologists across the state of Illinois, including right here in Central Illinois.

That’s because after a lull in activity in 2022, we quickly started off 2023 with a record tornado outbreak centered right here in Central Illinois.

January 3rd tornado outbreak:

On January 3rd, 2023, the largest January Tornado Outbreak on record in the state occurred when 9 twisters tore across Central Illinois.

The most serious damage from that system occurred with tornadoes that impacted both Maroa and the Gibson City area. These tornadoes were all considered relatively weak.

Rare February morning tornadoes:

In February, another three tornadoes touched down in Champaign and Ford counties from an unusual early morning storm.

Those tornadoes added to the rare start to the year not only because they were in February, a traditionally quiet time of year for severe weather, but also because they happened during the morning hours.

Those tornadoes were weak and caused only minor damage to one farmstead, but were very visible to residents in the area.

Significant outbreak of tornadoes to end March:

Then, a major outbreak of tornadoes in the region brought 11 reported tornadoes to the WCIA 3 Viewing Area.

That happened last Friday, bringing multiple strong tornadoes and even causing three deaths in our coverage area.

The three deaths were associated with the long-track EF3 tornado that impacted Robinson. That same tornado continued into Indiana, killing another three.

That storm also spawned a tornado that killed two more people near Bloomington, Indiana at a popular state park.

Two injuries were also reported near Rantoul after a tornado hit a bus stopped on the interstate.

The bus rolled on its side, with multiple other vehicles being impacted by the tornado near Ludlow.

The outbreak was part of an extensive outbreak of tornadoes that caused problems through much of the region.

2023: A record fast start to tornadoes in Illinois

Another outbreak of tornadoes occurred in the state on April 4th/5th, with the hardest hit areas being Fulton County, Illinois, just southwest of Peoria.

Adding up all the tornadoes in the state of Illinois, so far 2023 has brought 55 tornadoes across the state.

In an average year, Illinois sees 54 tornadoes, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In our WCIA 3 viewing area, the total number of tornadoes to date for 2023 is now 23.

In 2022, our viewing area the entire year saw only 5 tornadoes.

Our WCIA 3 Weather team talked about the potential for winter tornadoes in the WCIA 3 Winter Weather Special that aired in late November.

The uptick in tornadoes is a combination of many factors, including a jet stream more active in the Great Lakes region, warmer temperatures encroaching in the region, a warmer Gulf of Mexico allowing for more moisture to be transported northwards and the presence of La Nina conditions during the winter.

Will it continue?

Traditionally, April and May are the most common months for tornadoes in Illinois, but they can happen any time of year.

As we depart La Nina conditions and are forecast to reach El Nino conditions by this upcoming Fall, some general trends can be noted.

Sometimes, the transition between the two can continue to bring up-ticks in active weather, much like we are seeing.

El Nino impacts also tend to bring wetter and cooler conditions in the Summer and Fall months, something that can support more severe weather.

In the winter, El Nino often brings drier and warmer conditions.

We tend to think we’ll keep the active weather up through the next few months, but the probability of severe weather may trend lower through the second half of the year.

Still, severe weather doesn’t care about influences and calendars.

It’s important to be weather aware any time of the year, as conditions can be optimal for severe weather at any time and any place.

Get more tips on staying safe from severe weather on the WCIA 3 Severe Weather Center.