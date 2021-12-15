IDOT warns of dangerous winds for drivers

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Transportation is warning drivers that high winds on Wednesday and Thursday will have the potential to disrupt travel.

The National Weather Service is forecasting winds with possible gusts up to 60 miles per hour across Illinois. Such winds can be a challenge for all drivers, but especially so for drivers of oversized and/or overweight permitted vehicles.

IDOT advises that such drivers be prepared for the wind; sustained gusts at that speed pose an increased risk for loss of vehicle control or tipping. Other drivers should be cautious as well and keep a distance when traveling near larger vehicles.

If wind gusts are so strong that safe driving is not possible, drivers are advised to pull over to an area away from trees and other objects and stay in their vehicle until the wind dies down.