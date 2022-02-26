CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Winter 2021-2022 has been an unusual one for the region. We went from one of the slowest starts for snow on record in Central Illinois to a top ten snowiest month.

December and January were unusual in how little snow we had in the region. We measured the 2nd latest snowfall on record at the end of December and ended up hitting the mark for latest 1″ season total snow accumulation on record. The month of January had several snow events that were all minimal, with the largest being barely over 1/2″ in the area. February made up for the difference, though with more snow than we could count on.

February’s snow totals came in at almost triple the average for Champaign Urbana. Here’s a look at snow totals by month in various Central Illinois towns, per the National Weather Service.

TOWN NOVEMBER DECEMBER JANUARY FEBRUARY CHAMPAIGN TRACE 0.1″ (7th least) 2.1″ 15.3″ (8th most) DANVILLE TRACE 0.0″ (Tied least) 1.8″ 9.4″ SPRINGFIELD TRACE TRACE (Tied least) 2.6″ 18.3″ (4th most) DECATUR TRACE 0.0″ (Tied least) 1.2″ 14.5″ (7th most) EFFINGHAM 0.0″ 0.0″ (Tied least) 0.6″ 6.2″ MATTOON-CHARLESTON 0.0″ 0.0″ (Tied least) 0.0″ (Least snowiest ever) 9.5″ BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL TRACE 0.0″ (Tied least) TRACE 15.6″ (2nd most) PEORIA TRACE 2.8″ 5.9″ 19.2″ (3rd most)

February in particular was a top ten snowiest month for many Central Illinois towns. In Champaign-Urbana, it came in at the 8th snowiest February on record. For Decatur, it was #7, Springfield #4, and Peoria #3.

A look back at some of the big winter storms in Central Illinois in February:

Let’s talk about March. Traditionally, March has at least some snow. Only 5 years in the 119 years of records have had 0″ of snow in the month of March in Champaign. On average, 1 in 3 years will have less than 1″ of snow, while 1 in 4 years will measure 3-6″ of snow in the month of March. Only 6 years since records began have measured over 1 foot of snow, the most recent being in 2013 when 12-18″ of snow fell on the day after Spring Break at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. 2010 was the last time 0″ of snow fell in March, but 2021 did only receive a Trace of snow.

On average, March brings 3.8″ of snow for Champaign-Urbana, and April brings 0.6″ of snow. 2021 brought a Trace in March and 0.5″ in April.

March as a month does look to be overall wetter than normal, but also is coupled with a warmer than normal look. That wouldn’t rule out snow, but would suggest odds are lower for snow. This data is according to the Climate Prediction Center. Of course, it takes just one event to wash that out and give us meaningful snow. We’ll keep you updated.