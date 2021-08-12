How Did Gibson City Receive So Much Rain?

GIBSON CITY, IL (WCIA) – Heavy rains fell over Gibson City on August 12th, 2021. Storms started early in the morning at about 4:00 AM based on radar and continued at various intensities into the afternoon. The video loop above shows an 18 hour loop with and without lightning as well as zoomed into Gibson City.

TRAINING THUNDERSTORMS:

In the above video, you can watch over a span of multiple hours that Gibson City had the higher reflectivity colors constantly over the city. From about 8:40 AM to 1:15 PM, it was essentially all red over town.

Start of the training event

End of the training event

What we had today was known as thunderstorm training. Imagine a train going over the tracks. It is a different train car, but it is the same track on the same location. What we had with our storms was that more storms kept on forming over the same area. As the older storm moved further to the east, it was immediately replaced by new storms. That process kept on happening and happening into the afternoon.

Even after the training event was done, light to moderate rain showers continued later in the afternoon.

We will wait on official totals until Friday, but radar estimated amounts easily exceed 10″ for the area.

In flooding situations, remember to TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN.