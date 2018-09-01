Hot & Humid Most of the Week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The heat and humidity is here for most of the week.

Another ridge of high pressure will bring the warmth to the area and looks to keep it around for much of the Labor Day Weekend and into next week. Temperatures in the middle to upper 80s and dew points in the low to mid 70s will be the norm for much of the week.

