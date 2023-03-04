A very unusual storm moved through Central Illinois on Friday, bringing with it heavy rainfall, snow accumulation, and damaging wind gusts. We’ve gathered up all of the final numbers from the active day.

HAVE A REPORT TO SHARE? CLICK HERE.

RAINFALL REPORTS

The following rainfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Additionally, since some areas saw both rain and snow yesterday, some “rainfall reports” may actually be a combination of rainfall and melted snow.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:
0.92″ – Arenzville

Champaign County:
1.83″ – Rantoul
1.69″ – Homer
1.67″ – Urbana
1.59″ – Champaign
1.48″ – St. Joseph
1.34″ – Sadorus
1.29″ – Sidney
1.25″ -Mahomet
0.79″ – Dewey
0.34″ – Savoy

Christian County:
1.32″ – Morrisonville
1.17″ – Edinburg
1.16″ – Taylorville
0.49″ – Pana

Clark County:
2.40″ – Marshall

Coles County:
1.84″ – Mattoon
1.48″ – Coles Co. Airport

Crawford County:
2.36″ – Robinson

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
0.75″ – Farmer City

Douglas County:
1.71″ – Newman
1.48″ – Tuscola
1.12″ – Hindsboro

Edgar County:
2.23″ – Paris

Effingham County:
2.25″ – Effingham
1.80″ – Dieterich
1.48″ – Watson

Fayette County:

Ford County:
0.91″ – Gibson City

Iroquois County:
1.15″ – Buckley
1.07″ – Ashkum
0.78″ – Watseka

Jasper County:
2.62″ – Yale
1.93″ – Newton

Livingston County:
0.65″ – Flanagan
0.51″ – Pontiac

Logan County:
1.10″ – Lincoln
0.96″ – Beason
0.83″ – Chestnut
0.75″ – Hartsburg

Macoupin County:

Macon County:
1.50″ – Decatur
1.22″ – Dalton City
1.01″ – Oreana
0.82″ – Warrensburg
0.76″ – Illiopolis

McLean County:
1.72″ – Heyworth
1.35″ – Bloomington
1.28″ – Normal
1.01″ – Saybrook
1.00″ -Lexington
1.00″ – Le Roy
0.95″ – Danvers


Menard County:
1.10″ – Petersburg
0.73″ – Tallula

Montgomery County:
0.83″ – Nokomis

Morgan County:
1.20″ – Jacksonville

Moultrie County:
1.73″ – Kirksville
1.66″ – Lovington
1.28″ – Arthur

Piatt County:
1.58″ – Monticello

Sangamon County:
1.95″ – Springfield
1.51″ – Chatham

Shelby County:
0.60″ – Shelbyville

Vermilion County:
2.28″ – Fithian
2.24″ – Danville
2.21″ – Georgetown
2.05″ – Collison
2.00″ – Henning

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:
2.33″ – Covington

Parke County:
2.35″ – Rockville

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

SNOWFALL REPORTS

The following snowfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Champaign County:
1.0″ – Savoy
0.7″ – Mahomet
0.6″ – Urbana
0.5″ – Dewey

Christian County:

Clark County:

Coles County:

Crawford County:

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:

Douglas County:
0.5″ – Tuscola

Edgar County:

Effingham County:

Fayette County:

Ford County:
3.0″ – Melvin

Iroquois County:
4.5″ – Chebanse
4.1″ – Crescent City
4.1″ – Watseka
4.0″ – Thawville
3.0″ – Ashkum
2.5″ – Buckley

Jasper County:

Livingston County:
3.0″ – Chatsworth
3.0″ – Dwight
2.8″ – Emington
1.3″ – Flanagan

Logan County:
0.5″ – Beason
0.5″ – New Holland

Macoupin County:
2.0″ – Standard City
0.5″ – Carlinville
0.2″ – Staunton

Macon County:

McLean County:
2.5″ – Bloomington
1.7″ – Shirley
1.5″ – Normal
0.6″ – Heyworth

Menard County:

Montgomery County:

Morgan County:

Moultrie County:

Piatt County:

Sangamon County:
2.2″ – Springfield

Shelby County:

Vermilion County:
1.7″ – Hoopeston

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

WIND GUST REPORTS

The following wind gust reports come from NWS confirmed observations, most of which were from ASOS stations.

72 mph – Mattoon (Coles County)
69 mph – Champaign (Champaign County)
67 mph – Decatur (Macon County)
63 mph – Farmingdale (Sangamon County)
60 mph – Thomasboro (Champaign County)
60 mph – Altamont (Effingham County)
60 mph – Danville (Vermillion County)
57 mph – Armstrong (Vermillion County)
56 mph – Coles County Airport (Coles County)
54 mph – Springfield (Sangamon County)
52 mph – Ashland (Menard County)
51 mph – Lake of the Woods (Champaign County)
51 mph – Taylorville (Christian County)
51 mph – Broadwell (Logan County)
50 mph – Kirksville (Moultrie County)
49 mph – Rantoul Airport (Champaign County)
48 mph – Lane (De Witt County)
48 mph – Central IL Airport (McLean County)
46 mph – Logan County Airport (Logan County)
45 mph – Royal (Champaign County)
45 mph – Robinson (Crawford County)
45 mph – Hindsboro (Douglas County)
45 mph – Latham (Logan County)
45 mph – Jacksonville (Morgan County)