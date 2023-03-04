A very unusual storm moved through Central Illinois on Friday, bringing with it heavy rainfall, snow accumulation, and damaging wind gusts. We’ve gathered up all of the final numbers from the active day.

RAINFALL REPORTS

The following rainfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Additionally, since some areas saw both rain and snow yesterday, some “rainfall reports” may actually be a combination of rainfall and melted snow.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

0.92″ – Arenzville Champaign County:

1.83″ – Rantoul

1.69″ – Homer

1.67″ – Urbana

1.59″ – Champaign

1.48″ – St. Joseph

1.34″ – Sadorus

1.29″ – Sidney

1.25″ -Mahomet

0.79″ – Dewey

0.34″ – Savoy Christian County:

1.32″ – Morrisonville

1.17″ – Edinburg

1.16″ – Taylorville

0.49″ – Pana Clark County:

2.40″ – Marshall Coles County:

1.84″ – Mattoon

1.48″ – Coles Co. Airport Crawford County:

2.36″ – Robinson Cumberland County: De Witt County:

0.75″ – Farmer City Douglas County:

1.71″ – Newman

1.48″ – Tuscola

1.12″ – Hindsboro Edgar County:

2.23″ – Paris Effingham County:

2.25″ – Effingham

1.80″ – Dieterich

1.48″ – Watson Fayette County: Ford County:

0.91″ – Gibson City Iroquois County:

1.15″ – Buckley

1.07″ – Ashkum

0.78″ – Watseka Jasper County:

2.62″ – Yale

1.93″ – Newton Livingston County:

0.65″ – Flanagan

0.51″ – Pontiac Logan County:

1.10″ – Lincoln

0.96″ – Beason

0.83″ – Chestnut

0.75″ – Hartsburg



Macoupin County: Macon County:

1.50″ – Decatur

1.22″ – Dalton City

1.01″ – Oreana

0.82″ – Warrensburg

0.76″ – Illiopolis McLean County:

1.72″ – Heyworth

1.35″ – Bloomington

1.28″ – Normal

1.01″ – Saybrook

1.00″ -Lexington

1.00″ – Le Roy

0.95″ – Danvers





Menard County:

1.10″ – Petersburg

0.73″ – Tallula Montgomery County:

0.83″ – Nokomis Morgan County:

1.20″ – Jacksonville Moultrie County:

1.73″ – Kirksville

1.66″ – Lovington

1.28″ – Arthur Piatt County:

1.58″ – Monticello Sangamon County:

1.95″ – Springfield

1.51″ – Chatham Shelby County:

0.60″ – Shelbyville Vermilion County:

2.28″ – Fithian

2.24″ – Danville

2.21″ – Georgetown

2.05″ – Collison

2.00″ – Henning





INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

2.33″ – Covington

Parke County:

2.35″ – Rockville

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

SNOWFALL REPORTS

The following snowfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County: Champaign County:

1.0″ – Savoy

0.7″ – Mahomet

0.6″ – Urbana

0.5″ – Dewey Christian County: Clark County: Coles County: Crawford County: Cumberland County: De Witt County: Douglas County:

0.5″ – Tuscola Edgar County: Effingham County: Fayette County: Ford County:

3.0″ – Melvin Iroquois County:

4.5″ – Chebanse

4.1″ – Crescent City

4.1″ – Watseka

4.0″ – Thawville

3.0″ – Ashkum

2.5″ – Buckley Jasper County: Livingston County:

3.0″ – Chatsworth

3.0″ – Dwight

2.8″ – Emington

1.3″ – Flanagan Logan County:

0.5″ – Beason

0.5″ – New Holland



Macoupin County:

2.0″ – Standard City

0.5″ – Carlinville

0.2″ – Staunton Macon County: McLean County:

2.5″ – Bloomington

1.7″ – Shirley

1.5″ – Normal

0.6″ – Heyworth Menard County: Montgomery County: Morgan County: Moultrie County: Piatt County: Sangamon County:

2.2″ – Springfield Shelby County: Vermilion County:

1.7″ – Hoopeston





INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Warren County:

WIND GUST REPORTS

The following wind gust reports come from NWS confirmed observations, most of which were from ASOS stations.