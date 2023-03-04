A very unusual storm moved through Central Illinois on Friday, bringing with it heavy rainfall, snow accumulation, and damaging wind gusts. We’ve gathered up all of the final numbers from the active day.
RAINFALL REPORTS
The following rainfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Additionally, since some areas saw both rain and snow yesterday, some “rainfall reports” may actually be a combination of rainfall and melted snow.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
0.92″ – Arenzville
Champaign County:
1.83″ – Rantoul
1.69″ – Homer
1.67″ – Urbana
1.59″ – Champaign
1.48″ – St. Joseph
1.34″ – Sadorus
1.29″ – Sidney
1.25″ -Mahomet
0.79″ – Dewey
0.34″ – Savoy
Christian County:
1.32″ – Morrisonville
1.17″ – Edinburg
1.16″ – Taylorville
0.49″ – Pana
Clark County:
2.40″ – Marshall
Coles County:
1.84″ – Mattoon
1.48″ – Coles Co. Airport
Crawford County:
2.36″ – Robinson
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
0.75″ – Farmer City
Douglas County:
1.71″ – Newman
1.48″ – Tuscola
1.12″ – Hindsboro
Edgar County:
2.23″ – Paris
Effingham County:
2.25″ – Effingham
1.80″ – Dieterich
1.48″ – Watson
Fayette County:
Ford County:
0.91″ – Gibson City
Iroquois County:
1.15″ – Buckley
1.07″ – Ashkum
0.78″ – Watseka
Jasper County:
2.62″ – Yale
1.93″ – Newton
Livingston County:
0.65″ – Flanagan
0.51″ – Pontiac
Logan County:
1.10″ – Lincoln
0.96″ – Beason
0.83″ – Chestnut
0.75″ – Hartsburg
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
1.50″ – Decatur
1.22″ – Dalton City
1.01″ – Oreana
0.82″ – Warrensburg
0.76″ – Illiopolis
McLean County:
1.72″ – Heyworth
1.35″ – Bloomington
1.28″ – Normal
1.01″ – Saybrook
1.00″ -Lexington
1.00″ – Le Roy
0.95″ – Danvers
Menard County:
1.10″ – Petersburg
0.73″ – Tallula
Montgomery County:
0.83″ – Nokomis
Morgan County:
1.20″ – Jacksonville
Moultrie County:
1.73″ – Kirksville
1.66″ – Lovington
1.28″ – Arthur
Piatt County:
1.58″ – Monticello
Sangamon County:
1.95″ – Springfield
1.51″ – Chatham
Shelby County:
0.60″ – Shelbyville
Vermilion County:
2.28″ – Fithian
2.24″ – Danville
2.21″ – Georgetown
2.05″ – Collison
2.00″ – Henning
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
2.33″ – Covington
Parke County:
2.35″ – Rockville
Vermillion County:
Warren County:
SNOWFALL REPORTS
The following snowfall reports come from ASOS sensors, CoCoRaHS reports, NWS confirmed reports, and viewer reports.
ILLINOIS:
Cass County:
Champaign County:
1.0″ – Savoy
0.7″ – Mahomet
0.6″ – Urbana
0.5″ – Dewey
Christian County:
Clark County:
Coles County:
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Douglas County:
0.5″ – Tuscola
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Fayette County:
Ford County:
3.0″ – Melvin
Iroquois County:
4.5″ – Chebanse
4.1″ – Crescent City
4.1″ – Watseka
4.0″ – Thawville
3.0″ – Ashkum
2.5″ – Buckley
Jasper County:
Livingston County:
3.0″ – Chatsworth
3.0″ – Dwight
2.8″ – Emington
1.3″ – Flanagan
Logan County:
0.5″ – Beason
0.5″ – New Holland
Macoupin County:
2.0″ – Standard City
0.5″ – Carlinville
0.2″ – Staunton
Macon County:
McLean County:
2.5″ – Bloomington
1.7″ – Shirley
1.5″ – Normal
0.6″ – Heyworth
Menard County:
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Sangamon County:
2.2″ – Springfield
Shelby County:
Vermilion County:
1.7″ – Hoopeston
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Parke County:
Vermillion County:
Warren County:
WIND GUST REPORTS
The following wind gust reports come from NWS confirmed observations, most of which were from ASOS stations.
72 mph – Mattoon (Coles County)
69 mph – Champaign (Champaign County)
67 mph – Decatur (Macon County)
63 mph – Farmingdale (Sangamon County)
60 mph – Thomasboro (Champaign County)
60 mph – Altamont (Effingham County)
60 mph – Danville (Vermillion County)
57 mph – Armstrong (Vermillion County)
56 mph – Coles County Airport (Coles County)
54 mph – Springfield (Sangamon County)
52 mph – Ashland (Menard County)
51 mph – Lake of the Woods (Champaign County)
51 mph – Taylorville (Christian County)
51 mph – Broadwell (Logan County)
50 mph – Kirksville (Moultrie County)
49 mph – Rantoul Airport (Champaign County)
48 mph – Lane (De Witt County)
48 mph – Central IL Airport (McLean County)
46 mph – Logan County Airport (Logan County)
45 mph – Royal (Champaign County)
45 mph – Robinson (Crawford County)
45 mph – Hindsboro (Douglas County)
45 mph – Latham (Logan County)
45 mph – Jacksonville (Morgan County)