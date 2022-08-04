Multiple rounds of rain and storms pushed through from July 31st through August 4th in Central Illinois. Here’s a look a storm total reports from viewers, NWS ASOS and from CoCoRaHS.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location. Reports also may indicate 24 hour totals if an observer did not report the full 48 hour total from Friday Night.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

ILLINOIS:

Cass County:

Bluff Springs – 0.12″ Champaign County:

Lake of the Woods – 3.02″

Savoy – 2.79″

Fisher – 2.55″

Champaign – 2.49″

UIUC – 2.27″

Sadorus – 2.12″

Homer Lake – 2.10″

St. Joe – 1.98″

Mahomet – 1.93″

Sidney – 1.92″

Homer – 1.80″

Urbana – 1.61″

Rantoul – 1.36″

Fisher – 0.86″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 3.19″

Morrisonville – 2.64″

Assumption – 2.61″

Pana – 2.08″ Clark County:

Casey – 1.59″

Marshall – 0.74″ Coles County:

Airport – 2.49″

Janesville – 2.41″

Mattoon – 2.41″ Crawford County:

Robinson – 1.05″

Palestine – 1.03″

Hutsonville – 0.93″ Cumberland County:

Neoga – 4.81″ De Witt County:

Farmer City – 1.91″

Clinton – 1.10″ Douglas County:

Tuscola – 1.52″

Newman – 1.41″ Edgar County:

Paris – 1.12″

Kansas – 0.85″ Effingham County:

Teutopolis – 7.14″

Dieterich – 7.14″

Effingham – 6.60″

Watson – 5.05″ Fayette County: Ford County:

Melvin – 1.04″

Gibson City – 0.62″ Iroquois County:

Cissna Park – 0.99″

Crescent City – 0.49″

Ashkum – 0.46″

L’erable – 0.42″ Jasper County:

Newton – 7.09″

Hunt City – 5.29″

Hidalgo – 3.36″ Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 0.39″

Pontiac – 0.14″

Saunemin – 0.06″ Logan County:

Mt. Pulaski – 4.99″

Latham – 4.86″

Lawndale – 4.45″

Elkhart – 4.28″

Beason – 3.97″

Lincoln – 3.24″

Hartsburg – 2.12″

New Holland – 1.85″ Macoupin County:

Carlinville – 1.90″

Mount Olive – 1.69″ Macon County:

Latham – 6.80″

Decatur – 6.31″

Warrensburg – 4.59″

Niantic – 3.74″

Oreana – 3.16″ McLean County:

Le Roy – 2.20″

Heyworth – 1.73″

Bloomington – 1.51″

Downs – 1.20″

Normal – 1.12″

Danvers – 0.93″

Saybrook – 0.73″

Arrowsmith – 0.64″

Lexington – 0.37″



Menard County:

Tallula – 1.65″

Athens – 1.55″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 2.40″ Morgan County:

Murrayville – 1.85″

Jacksonville – 0.29″

Valevue Lake – 0.17″ Moultrie County:

Lovington – 3.58″

Arthur – 2.13″

Atwood – 1.80″ Piatt County:

Cerro Gordo – 3.55″

Allerton – 2.83″

Hammond – 2.81″

Mansfield – 1.52″

Monticello – 1.35″

White Heath – 1.30″ Sangamon County:

Buffalo – 4.07″

Springfield – 3.03″

Archer – 2.73″

Chatham – 2.34″

Bando – 2.00″

Power Plant – 1.29″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 6.48″

Moweaqua – 5.29″

Cowden – 4.00″

Windsor – 3.05″ Vermilion County:

Danville Airport – 2.80″

Henning – 2.69″

Hoopeston – 2.15″

Bismarck – 2.08″

Danville – 1.93″

Muncie – 1.91″

Royal – 1.79″

Georgetown – 1.51″

INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:



Parke County:

Rockville – 0.37″

Vermillion County:

Warren County: