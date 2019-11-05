WEATHER NOW: Sunnier Tuesday But Cooler

A cold front this morning will keep a few clouds around early, but as it continues south, high pressure will move it and reintroduce sunshine to the area.

TODAY:

The sun will dominate the region for most of the day behind the front, which will help out a little with the slightly cooler air in place. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s, with northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT:

We’ll head into the night starting out with more of the clear skies, but later on clouds will take over again. Lows will drop between the low to mid 30s, with south winds at 2 to 5 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The quiet and cold weather continues this week. We are starting the workweek in the low 50s before a cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 30s for the remainder of the week. As things cool down, as small chance of a light wintry mix could be possible Thursday.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

The latest drought monitor released Thursday has shown further improvement even from last week. Most of the area is back to normal with only Crawford county in the viewing area still having dry conditions.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Most of the area is expected to be cooler and drier than normal going into the first week of November.

– Meteorologist Adam Claibon