WEATHER NOW: Little But Beneficial Rain Tuesday

We’re finally getting some rain chances across Central Illinois today, as conditions remain warm and humid.

TODAY:

Unfortunately, most of what we see will be light and very spotty in nature. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s, with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Another Marginal Risk of severe weather lies ahead with the small chance of storms for the threat of stronger wind gusts.

TONIGHT:

Skies begin to clear out tonight as showers and storms come to an end around 10/11 pm. Lows will drop into the 60s with northwest winds at 2 to 5 mph.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Temperatures will be slightly above normal with highs mainly in the upper 80s.

We still look to have the chance of rain on Thursday, but it is now an extremely isolated chance.

These rain chances shouldn’t amount to much more than 0.50″ today and Thursday, but some models are hinting at better rain chances ahead bringing much more rain.

The rain is needed because we have seen Abnormally Dry conditions spread on the latest Drought Monitor.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Temperatures look to be normal to slightly cooler than normal with slightly higher amounts of rain. This is from August 13th-19th.

– Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty