Still A Possible Mix Thursday

As cooler and cooler air works into Central Illinois, we begin to lookout for the chance of snow. Remember, we already saw snow in the area back on October 12th with a few more locations seeing snow again on the 20th.

Well we could see the chance for snow again this coming Thursday. When making the forecast Saturday, we had two models bringing in snow with one bringing in rain. On Sunday, the models have flipped with one model not showing anything. This model inconsistency is the reason we are playing it safe with the forecast.

We will keep the forecast as a wintry mix for now, but should this trend more towards just rain, just snow, or nothing at all, we will make sure you are kept informed.

On a side note, whatever we end up seeing, it does look to be light.