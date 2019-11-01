WEATHER NOW: Staying Cool For The Weekend

After a snowy Halloween, Friday’s sunshine was able to melt a lot of it away. We won’t be all that warm Saturday, but Sunday will be better with highs near 50.

TONIGHT:

We’ll see more clouds tonight with a flurry or two, but it will mainly just be cold with a low near 30. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW:

Saturday will be cool and cloudy with highs still in the 40s. Winds will be from the west up to 20 mph with a few flurries possible in the morning.

This will make for a chilly Illini tailgate Saturday morning and game in the afternoon

THE WEEKEND:

Sunday is definitely the better of the two days with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The quiet and cold weather continues into the next week. We should normally be in the upper 50s by this time of the year.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

The latest drought monitor released Thursday has shown further improvement even from last week. Most of the area is back to normal with only Crawford county in the viewing area still having dry conditions.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Most of the area is expected to be cooler and drier than normal going into the first week of November.

STAY DRY AND STAY WARM!!

– Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty