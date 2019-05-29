Staying Far Away From Drought Conditions
There's no surprise in this week's release of the drought monitor, which came out on Thursday May 23rd and shows no changes.
We've already picked up 5.96" of rain so far for the month of May, with the average monthly normal mark at 4.89", so we're well on our way to exceeding that number. We have plenty of rain again this week in the forecast, with multiple rounds of showers and storms which could easily add up to at least two inches. This is a forecast we do not need.
We look to see above normal rainfall for the long-term forecast.
