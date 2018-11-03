Possible Snow Thursday!?!?

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

As cooler and cooler air works into Central Illinois, we begin to lookout for the chance of snow. Remember, we already saw snow in the area back on October 12th with a few more locations seeing snow again on the 20th.

Well we could see the chance for snow again this coming Thursday. We have two of our long-term models calling for a bit of snow on Thursday with our final one wanting to keep things as just rain. With cooler temperatures only in the 40s in the afternoon and lows in the 30s, mixing in a few snowflakes isn't going to be too hard to do.

We will keep the forecast as a wintry mix for now, but should this trend more towards just snow, we will make sure you are kept informed.

