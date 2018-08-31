Forecast

Drought Monitor Stands Pat

Posted: Jan 05, 2017 03:37 PM CST

Updated: Aug 31, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

The latest Drought Monitor update came out Thursday the 30th, and shows no change at all across Central Illinois.

We have more in the way of showers and storms for the weekend and early next week, bringing nearly 1.5 inches to some parts of the area, but a lot of the heaviest rain will be out of the area to our north and northwest.

The long-term forecast has us slightly above normal.

