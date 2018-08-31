Drought Monitor Stands Pat

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest Drought Monitor update came out Thursday the 30th, and shows no change at all across Central Illinois.

We have more in the way of showers and storms for the weekend and early next week, bringing nearly 1.5 inches to some parts of the area, but a lot of the heaviest rain will be out of the area to our north and northwest.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The long-term forecast has us slightly above normal.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.