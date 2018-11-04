Drought Monitor Completely Clean
The latest Drought Monitor which came out Thursday the 1st, has now completely wiped any abnormally dry soil conditions away.
October was a dry month, but lately rain has been picking up. This upcoming week is expected to be active with multiple systems, so the beginning of November will be quite wet.
The rainy pattern does not look to continue into the following week as it looks to be near normal.
