WEATHER NOW: Calm Start to Workweek

A calm weekend overall with temperatures a few degrees below average for this time of year. Temperatures will remain on the mild side throughout the night hovering at around 41 degrees into the predawn hours of Monday morning.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the night with temperatures remaining a bit warmer compared to Saturday night dropping into the low 40s. Winds will be on the gustier side coming from the south at around 14-16 miles per hour.

TOMORROW:

Monday is looking to be the warmest day of the workweek with temperatures expected to rise into the low 50s. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with some peaks of sunshine and remaining dry.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

The quiet and cold weather continues into the next week. We are starting the workweek in the low 50s before a cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s and 30s for the remainder of the week.

DROUGHT MONITOR:

The latest drought monitor released Thursday has shown further improvement even from last week. Most of the area is back to normal with only Crawford county in the viewing area still having dry conditions.

LONG-TERM FORECAST:

Most of the area is expected to be cooler and drier than normal going into the first week of November.

STAY WARM!!

– FORECASTER AMELIA HENDERSON