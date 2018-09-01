Actually Pretty Dry, For Us

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Labor Day Weekend and most of the week will be warm and humid, but the chances for showers and storms this week is actually pretty low.

The reason for the dry forecast is that the hot and humid air mass that we have is keeping the rain and storms just off to our north along a stationary boundary. There will be plenty of rain and storms along the boundary, and it may slide south into our area, but the heaviest rain will be just outside of our area.

We do expect some showers and storms in the forecast Thursday and Friday.

