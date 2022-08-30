MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Storms Monday evening caused Flash Flooding across portions of Central Illinois.

Estimates from Doppler Radar indicated 4-8″ of rain fell on some communities in Central Illinois in less than 12 hours.

Mattoon was one town hit with some of the heavy rain and flooding.

RAW VIDEO: Mattoon Flooding

Local emergency management reported that multiple vehicles were stalled out in high water in town.

Many roads and intersections also had high water causing them to be impassable.

The fire department responded to at least three separate scenes to help stranded motorists in town.

Flooding was reported near Hucks on the east side, in Downtown and on the west side.

The National Weather Service reported that storm brought 2-4 inches of rain, much of which fell in less than two hours.

Flash flood warnings for Coles County and surrounding areas have since expired.