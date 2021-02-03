Fireball Spotted Over Illinois Wednesday Night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents across Central Illinois may have spotted a bright flash in the sky overhead Wednesday Night.

Even with a mostly cloudy sky, several Facebook users mentioned they saw the flash indirectly.

The meteor shot across the sky shortly after 8 p.m. according to multiple reports submitted to the American Meteor Society’s website.

Reports came from across the Midwest, including as far east as Ohio and as far west as Missouri and Iowa.

The National Weather Service Office in Lincoln also reported that they received a few reports of a flash in the sky.

We've received a few reports of a flash seen in the sky around 8 pm or so. The American Meteor Society's web page shows a number of similar reports of a fireball in the sky across the Midwest in the 8-8:15 pm time frame. #ILwx — NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) February 4, 2021

A fireball like this occurs when a meteoroid enters Earth’s atmosphere at high speed and burns up, giving it the name “meteor”. On rare occasions, a meteoroid may survive the trip through the atmosphere and hit the ground. In that instance, it becomes a “meteorite”.

If you saw the meteor, you can relay your report to the American Meteor Society.

If you happen to have home security footage that may have captured the fireball, we’d love to see it! You can share it with WCIA on social media or by emailing weather@wcia.com and news@wcia.com.