CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We’ve had some preliminary snowfall reports come in from Thursday’s snow, but expect a large amount of data Friday morning from the National Weather Service. As that occurs, we’ll plan to update this with more reports.

LAST UPDATED SUNDAY FEBRUARY 17th AT 10 P.M.

Cass County:
Beardstown – 8″
Bluff Springs – 7.5″

Champaign County:
Mahomet – 6″
Champaign – 5″
Savoy – 3.0″
Ogden – 1.5″

Christian County:
Taylorville – 1″

Ford County:
Gibson City – 8″
Stelle – 7.5″
Elliott – 7″

Iroquois County:
Onarga – 8.0″
Watseka – 4.5″

Livingston County:
Strawn – 7″
Chatsworth – 5″

Logan County:
Lincoln – 6.1″
Mount Pulaski – 5″

Macon County:
Oreana – 4″
Warrensbuerg – 5″
Decatur – 4.5″
Forsyth – 4.8″
Mount Zion – 4.8″
Macon – 4.0″

McLean County:
Le Roy – 8.5″
Hudson – 5.5″
Downs – 7.5″
Bloomington – 7.5″
Normal – 9.5″
Towanda – 8.8″
Lexington – 7.2″
Colfax – 6.8″

Menard County:
Petersburg – 7″
Athens – 6″
Sweetwater – 5″

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 6.5″

Sangamon County:
Sherman – 6″
Springfield – 4″
Southern View – 3.5″
Auburn – 3.7″

Vermilion County:
Westville – 1″

