CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – We’ve had some preliminary snowfall reports come in from Thursday’s snow, but expect a large amount of data Friday morning from the National Weather Service. As that occurs, we’ll plan to update this with more reports.
If you have a report to share, let Meteorologist Jacob Dickey know by clicking here.
LAST UPDATED SUNDAY FEBRUARY 17th AT 10 P.M.
Cass County:
Beardstown – 8″
Bluff Springs – 7.5″
Champaign County:
Mahomet – 6″
Champaign – 5″
Savoy – 3.0″
Ogden – 1.5″
Christian County:
Taylorville – 1″
Clark County:
Coles County:
Crawford County:
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Douglas County:
Edgar County:
Effingham County:
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Gibson City – 8″
Stelle – 7.5″
Elliott – 7″
Iroquois County:
Onarga – 8.0″
Watseka – 4.5″
Jasper County:
Livingston County:
Strawn – 7″
Chatsworth – 5″
Logan County:
Lincoln – 6.1″
Mount Pulaski – 5″
Macoupin County:
Macon County:
Oreana – 4″
Warrensbuerg – 5″
Decatur – 4.5″
Forsyth – 4.8″
Mount Zion – 4.8″
Macon – 4.0″
McLean County:
Le Roy – 8.5″
Hudson – 5.5″
Downs – 7.5″
Bloomington – 7.5″
Normal – 9.5″
Towanda – 8.8″
Lexington – 7.2″
Colfax – 6.8″
Menard County:
Petersburg – 7″
Athens – 6″
Sweetwater – 5″
Montgomery County:
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 6.5″
Moultrie County:
Piatt County:
Sangamon County:
Sherman – 6″
Springfield – 4″
Southern View – 3.5″
Auburn – 3.7″
Shelby County:
Vermilion County:
Westville – 1″