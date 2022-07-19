LONDON, (WCIA) – An an extreme and record-shattering heat wave expands over Europe, casualties are mounting and economies come to a stand-still as Europeans try to stay cool.

Tuesday is forecast to be the hottest day in the United Kingdom, and temperatures are also soaring in Spain, Portugal, France and surrounding countries.

Photo: UK Met Office via Twitter

Photo: UK Met Office via Twitter

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter at work at a forest fire at La Test-de-Buch, southwestern France, late Monday, July 18, 2022. France scrambled more water-bombing planes and hundreds more firefighters to combat spreading wildfires that were being fed Monday by hot swirling winds from a searing heat wave broiling much of Europe. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Sunday July 17, 2022. Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in France and Spain on Sunday as Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities in Madrid blamed for hundreds of deaths. (SDIS 33 via AP)

FILE – Pleasure boats tied to a pier rest on dry ground of the water depleted Zezere River due to drought, near Figueiro dos Vinhos in central Portugal, Feb. 17, 2022. Portugal is bracing for a heat wave, with temperatures in some areas forecast to climb as high as 43 degrees Celsius this weekend just as a severe drought grips the country. The Civil Protection Agency, a government body that coordinates official responses to emergencies, is placing crews on high alert Thursday, July 7, 2022 due to the risk of wildfires. (AP Photo/Sergio Azenha, File)

FILE – People build a model of the business tower Lakhta Centre, at the headquarters of Russian gas monopoly Gazprom, filling the frame with stones, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, June 9, 2022. It’s not a summer heat wave that’s making European leaders and businesses sweat. It’s fear that Russia’s manipulation of natural gas supplies will lead to an economic and political crisis next winter. Or, in the worst case, even sooner. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

Wildfires continue to break out in the region, and the death toll in Portugal and Spain from extreme heat was over 1,100 alone. In a part of the world where heat like this is rare and even unprecedented, air conditioning also is not a common asset. The estimated number of households with air conditioning in many countries is well less than 10%. In France, that number is 4%, while it is 5% in Great Britain and 1% in Germany. Many public buildings also do not have air conditioning installed as average highs in the summer are hardly in the 70s and low 80s. Highs in much of France, Spain, the United Kingdom and surrounding areas were forecast to be in the 90s and 100s, 20-30 degrees above average. The United Kingdom Meteorological Office reported that London Heathrow reported a temperature of 40.2° Celsius, or 104.3° Fahrenheit, exceeding the all time record for the country and the first time highs have been recorded above 40° C in the country. The heat is so significant, CBS News has reported that runways at two major airports have partially melted. London’s Luton Airport and the UK Royal Air Force’s Brize Norton Base both had melted runways. Railroads were also painting rails white to try and reflect the heat. Repairs were quickly made but concerns for damage to infrastructure not use to the extreme heat continue. Some areas in the United Kingdom also saw overnight lows remain in the upper 70s, which is higher than daytime average highs, according to the UK Meteorological Office. Average July Highs by City (°F) Amsterdam, Netherlands – 72°

Barcelona, Spain – 82°

Berlin, Germany – 85°

Brussels, Belgium – 73°

Cologne, Germany – 75°

Copenhagen, Denmark – 70°

Dublin, Ireland – 67°

Kiev, Ukraine – 76°

Leeds, United Kingdom – 66°

Lisbon, Portugal – 82°

London, United Kingdom – 74°

Lyon, France – 82°

Madrid, Spain – 88°

Marseille, France – 86°

Munich, Germany – 74°

Naples, Italy – 86°

Nice, France – 81°

Paris, France – 77°

Rome, Italy – 89°

Rotterdam, Netherlands – 72°

Turin, Italy – 82°

Vienna, Austria – 80°

Warsaw, Poland – 74°

Zurich, Switzerland – 77°

Recorded highs in Europe on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 (as of 3:45p local time)

What would Heat Like This Look Like Locally?

While there are different factors that can affect heat, including humidity and more, if we look at averages and how they compare from there to here, it is revealing at how extreme the heat is.

The Average High in London is 74° this time of year. With a high of at least 104° so far today, that’s a difference of 30° above average.

In Champaign-Urbana, our average high is 87° this time of year. That means using the 30° difference up would mean we’d see a high of 117° locally. Again, there are some differences in land use, terrain, humidity and more that would need to account for it, but it still highlights just how unprecedented this is. Champaign-Urbana’s all time record high is 109° which was set in 1954. In fact, we’ve only been above 105° three times in 130 years of records (1930, 1936, 1954).

While heat of 117° is nearly impossible here locally, we’ve this year alone had at least one day where our heat index values climbed over 115°. Fortunately we are prepared for the heat with air conditioning, and our summers are known to be hot. In Europe, this heat wave is unprecedented, and heat like this is generational with daily and all-time records being broken in many countries during this “apocalyptic” heat wave.

So far this year, it has been one of the hotter years since 2018. Looking at the number of 90° days per year, we average 24 and haven’t had that many since 2018. So far year to date, we’re at 18 (as of July 18th, 2022) and will likely get above our average by next week with 7-10 days of 90° or higher temps to come before August.