Extended Weather Outlooks

Extended Forecast Outlooks from Climate Prediction Center

6-10 Day Temperature Outlook

Updates daily at ~4:30p

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook

Updates daily at ~4:30p

3-4 Week Temperature Outlook

Updates Fridays at ~4:30p

Monthly Temperature Outlook

Updates 3rd Thursday of the month at ~4:30p

Seasonal Temperature Outlook

Updates 3rd Thursday of the month at ~4:30p

6-10 Day Precipitation Outlook

Updates daily at ~4:30p

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

Updates daily at ~4:30p

3-4 Week Precipitation Outlook

Updates Fridays at ~4:30p

Monthly Precipitation Outlook

Updates 3rd Thursday of the month at ~4:30p

Seasonal Precipitation Outlook

Updates 3rd Thursday of the month at ~4:30p

Drought Monitor

Updates every Thursday ~4:30p

State View

Regional View

National View

Forecast Drought Trends Ahead

Updates on the 1st of the month ~ 4:30p
Updates 3rd Thursday of the month at ~4:30p

Rainfall Analysis

Champaign Area

Effingham Area

Danville Area

Mattoon/Charleston Area

Decatur Area

Springfield Area

National Soil Moisture Analysis

Daily Soil Moisture (calculated in mm)

Soil Moisture Anomaly
(relative to today)

Soil Moisture Ranking
(measured by percentile)

Soil Moisture Anomaly Monthly Change

Soil Moisture Anomaly Seasonal Change

Local Soil Moisture & Temperature Information:
create a free account with Illinois State Water Survey