Eventually Returning to the 70s

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High temperatures soared well into the 80s near 90 for a majority of folks the past few days and we have more warmth through the middle of the week, although a cold front will eventually cool us back down into the 70s by next weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure looks to be the reason for the big warm up back into the 80s later in the week. It will likely stay warm through the middle of the week. This is a change from the cooler start to the month.

Long-term forecast calls for things to stay near to slightly cooler than normal.

