HERRICK, Ill. (WCIA) – A small earthquake was confirmed near Herrick on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.

That earthquake was reported less than 4 miles south-southeast of Herrick, happening just south of the Shelby/Fayette County line. It was assigned a m2.6 on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake was at a depth of over 10 miles beneath the surface.

On the Richter Scale, an earthquake of magnitude 2 is generally considered the smallest earthquake one can feel. However, given the depth of the quake, it was likely not felt by many people much farther than near the epicenter.

On the USGS website, no reports have been received as of early Thursday afternoon indicating the quake was felt or caused any damage.

Did you feel the earthquake? Let the USGS know by submitting a report.