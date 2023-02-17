We took some time to look at the data for clues about March when it comes to snow.

In an average March using over 120 years of data, March averages 3.8″ of snow in Champaign-Urbana, using data provided by the Illinois State Water Survey.

So far for the Winter Season 2022-2023, we have received 6.2″. That sets us at the 12th least snowiest winter to date. If we receive no more snow the rest of the season, it’s good for the least snowiest winter on record since the early 1900s.

When we look at the top 25 least snowiest winters through February 17th, we’ll pull that data aside to take a peek at how March has fared for those years.

The average March snow in the top 25 least snowiest winters through February 17th interestingly had a higher average snowfall than the entire 120 years. The least snowiest winters actually averaged 6″ of snow in March, with a median of 4″. That compares to the 120+ year average of 3.8″ with a median of 3.6″.

In the least snowy subset of data, only four months of March had less than 1″ of snow reported, while 10 out of 25 Marches reported more than 6″ of snow. Even more, four of those months of March even had over 10″ of accumulated snow through the month.

The least snowiest March out of the subset of data was 1911 when only a trace of snow was reported, while the snowiest march was 1906 which received a whopping 32″ of snow. That year had three separate snow storms produce 14″, 9″ and 5″ on different days. Other snowy Marches in the subset of data included 1934 (14.2″), and most recently 2013 (16.4″).

2013 was an interesting March for Central Illinois when a massive snowstorm hit and brought 12-18″ across the region. That snow didn’t last long and melted in a few days. In fact, 2013 was the 5th least snowiest March on record up until that point, and the month of March ended up being the 3rd snowiest on record.

Palm Sunday Snowstorm of March 2013 Snow Totals

There’s a lot of data and a lot of numbers. The big takeaway here isn’t to expect a lot of snow this March. There are many variables and many factors to take into account. That being said, the incoming pattern could still give us chances for snow in the month of March, but some factors do need to line up. If you walk away from this article with anything, snow lovers, you can hold onto some hope, as little as that hope might feel now.