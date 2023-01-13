CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) —The Golden State has been inundated with rain so far this month. While there has been a benefit to this rain, it has also caused havoc in the form of flooding and mudslides. Atmospheric rivers have brought moisture from the Pacific to California and multiple storm systems have battered the state.

On the left is from last week’s Drought Monitor released on Thursday January, 5th and on the right is the latest Drought Monitor Thursday January, 11th.

California is still expecting more rainfall within the next week. Could see hefty amounts of precipitation in the mountains with larger numbers in the northern half of the state as more storm systems move toward California. This state both needs the rain and also needs a break from it.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Los Angeles is concerned with more rainfall, strong wind gusts, and more snowfall in the mountains with the next wave of storms. The office in San Francisco has Flood Watches in effect starting this weekend and even a Wind Advisory for parts of their forecast area.