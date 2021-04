Humboldt, ILL. (WCIA) – A brief tornado touched down near Humboldt at 7:30p, according to the National Weather Service Office in Lincoln.

Fully condensed tornado on the ground 3 miles west north west of Humboldt. #ilwx @NWSLincolnIL — StormChaserBrad (@stormchaserbrad) April 29, 2021

A local storm chaser witnessed the tornado and reported it 3 miles northwest of Humboldt.

A tornado warning followed for areas near Arcola in Douglas County from 7:41p to 7:49p. The warning was canceled early as the storm weakened.

