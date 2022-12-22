Thursday 9:02 AM

Already seeing a drop in temperatures in Jacksonville and Springfield. That’s a sign that the cold front is already moving into our viewing area. Much colder temperatures are expected in the next few hours.

Thursday 8:43 AM

Hoopston Police have now activated snow routes across the city. Police are advising residents to move their vehicles that are along that route.

Thursday 8:36 AM

Peoria getting a taste of the snow before our viewing area. Snow starting to accumulate on the grass and ice on the Illinois River.

Thursday 8:15 AM

Quick Radar update. Minor showers moving in our southern viewing area. Some of that liquid preicp could make for slick spots if flash freezing occurs as the cold front makes its way into Central Illinois later today. Something to watch out for.

Thursday 7:50 AM

Jacksonville starting to see the initial impact of the cold front move in to the corners on the viewing area. Falling temps will be more widespread as the morning wears on.

Thursday 7:15 AM

A Winter Storm Warning for the entire viewing are from noon today through 6 AM on Saturday. So far this morning minor drizzle in spots and light spots of rain in the southeast corners of our viewing area.