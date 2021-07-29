At Least One Tornado Spotted in Central Illinois Thursday Evening

ROBINSON, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says at least one tornado touched down in Central Illinois on Thursday evening. Another funnel cloud was also reported, but it was unclear if it made contact with the ground.

Local Law Enforcement in Crawford County reported a tornado brought down powerlines south of Palestine. A local resident spotted the tornado around 7:20p. The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning with a tornado possible tag at the time. That tornado likely crossed IL 33 near E 600th Avenue, four miles south of town.

Several other reports of funnel clouds came in from Cumberland County. That happened around 5:50p. Local Emergency Management sounded the county outdoor warning sirens to alert residents, though no tornado warning was issued by the National Weather Service.