From June 29th to July 2nd, the area received an abundance of much-needed rainfall after some places went months without seeing anything. On the heels of this outpouring of rain, we had another round last night that delivered in a major way. Last week’s rainfall wasn’t enough to completely end the drought in many places, but in combination with last night’s rainfall, we are certainly well on our way.

Last night’s showers and storms really got going after midnight, and there was some training of these storms over the same places. As a result, s handful of towns found a way to eclipse 3.50″ with many grabbing at least 2.00″. See the full list below.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

Cass County:

Arenzville – 0.06″ Champaign County:

Tolono – 3.90″

Bondville – 3.45″

Sidney – 3.30″

Philo – 3.20″

Ivesdale – 3.15″

SE Urbana – 3.00″

Savoy- 2.80″

Sadorus- 2.75″

Pesotum- 2.50″

Homer- 2.46″

Lake of the Woods- 2.25″

Thomasboro – 2.10″

Willard Airport- 2.01″

Foosland- 2.00″

Mahomet- 2.00″

Ogden- 2.00″

St. Joseph – 2.00″

Fisher – 1.90″

Champaign – 1.88″

Rantoul – 1.70″

Sellers – 1.60″

Royal- 1.50″

SE Champaign – 1.47″

NE Urbana – 1.43″

Dewey – 1.40″

Ludlow – 1.07″ Christian County:

Edinburg – 0.15″

Taylorville – 0.15″ Clark County:

Casey – 1.12″

Marshall – 1.00″ Coles County:

Cooks Mills- 1.50″

Mattoon – 1.00″

Charleston – 0.70″

Coles County Airport – 0.60″ Crawford County:

Palestine- 1.11″

Hutsonville- 0.13″ Cumberland County:

Hazel Dell- 1.00″ De Witt County:

Clinton Lake – 2.10″

Lane- 1.69″

Clinton – 1.68″

Kenney – 1.50″

Farmer City – 1.40″

Waynesville – 1.03″ Douglas County:

Villa Grove – 4.25″

Galton – 3.50″

Tuscola- 3.50″

Newman – 3.50″

Camargo – 3.30″

Arcola – 2.50″

Bourbon – 1.78″

Arthur – 1.20″

Edgar County:

Hume- 4.50″

Scottland – 2.40″

Brocton – 1.86″

Paris – 0.90″

Kansas – 0.70″ Effingham County:

Effingham – 0.65″

Dieterich – 0.60″

Watson – 0.44″

Teutopolis- 0.30″ Fayette County: Ramsey – 0.50″ Ford County:

Rural Gibson City – 3.00″

Elliott – 1.30″

Gibson City – 1.16″

Paxton – 1.00″

Sibley – 0.80″ Iroquois County:

Danforth – 1.50″

Delrey – 1.40″

L’ Erable – 1.40″

Buckley – 0.97″

Ashkum – 0.96″

Milford- 0.92″

Watseka – 0.92″

Clifton – 0.80″

Loda – 0.75″

Chebanse – 0.70″

Marinton – 0.69″

Cissna Park – 0.51″ Jasper County:

Yale – 0.80″ Livingston County:

Cullom- 2.00″

Pontiac – 1.70″

Chatsworth – 1.40″

Fairbury – 1.17″

Dwight – 0.96″

Emington – 0.64″ Logan County:

Latham – 2.21″

Mt. Pulaski – 1.43″

Lincoln – 1.39″

Elkhart – 1.01″

New Holland – 0.93″

Chestnut – 0.85″

Hartsburg – 0.74″

Beason – 0.71″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 0.03″ Macon County:

Oreana – 2.02″

Forsyth – 1.75″

Latham – 1.53″

Decatur – 1.50″

Oakley – 1.50″

Warrensburg – 1.31″

Illiopolis – 1.03″





McLean County:

Bloomington – 2.25″

Normal – 2.00″

Le Roy – 1.73″

Danvers – 1.72″

Saybrook – 1.55″

Carlock – 1.51″

Ellsworth – 1.40″

Towanda – 1.25″

Heyworth – 1.19″

Arrowsmith – 1.14″

Chenoa – 1.10″

Downs – 1.07″

Colfax – 1.00″

Lexington – 0.93″ Menard County:

Greenview – 1.01″

Petersburg – 0.58″

Tallula – 0.45″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – Trace Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.01″ Moultrie County:

Arthur – 1.20″

Lovington – 1.08″

Sullivan – 0.94″ Piatt County:

Bement – 3.50″

Monticello – 3.50″

White Heath – 3.50″

Atwood – 2.89″

Cerro Gordo – 2.81″

Cisco – 2.43″

Hammond – 2.20″

De Land – 2.10″

Mahomet- 2.00″

Mansfield- 1.83″ Sangamon County:

Williamsville – 0.96″

Buffalo – 0.95″

Springfield – 0.17″

Riverton- 0.14″ Shelby County:

Herrick – 0.30″

Mode – 0.05″

Shelbyville – 0.03″ Vermilion County:

Georgetown – 3.50″

Fairmount – 2.50″

Ridge Farm – 2.00″

Hoopeston – 1.50″

Fithian – 1.27″

Newtown- 1.25″

Lake Vermilion- 1.21″

Henning – 1.15″

Collison – 1.10″

Danville – 1.08″

Armstrong – 0.70″









INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 0.93″

Fountain County:

Covington – 0.61″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.28″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 1.71″

Warren County:

Attica – 0.86″