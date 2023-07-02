After severe drought conditions expanded across the area this week, a weekend full of rain has helped to turn things around for a lot of communities that had started to lose hope that anything meaningful would come in a timely manner. The action got started Thursday Morning as a round of storms with large hail kicked off the day, followed by the heavy rain and strong winds of a derecho later that afternoon. Combine that with 3 + rounds of showers and storms in between then and Sunday, and some places managed to pile upwards of 6 inches!

You can see the Thursday through Sunday rainfall totals below. Places listed twice are major towns that received multiple rainfall reports. In this case, the highest report and lowest report were the 2 listed, with every other report for that town falling somewhere in the middle.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Cass County:

Arenzville – 3.42″

Beardstown – 2.00″ Champaign County:

Sadorus- 2.43″

NW Champaign – 2.40″

S Mahomet – 2.38″

Thomasboro – 2.20″

NE Urbana – 1.96″

Savoy – 1.81″

SE Champaign- 1.80″

NW Homer- 1.50″

Foosland- 1.46″

Sidney- 1.45″

St. Joseph- 1.37″

W Urbana- 1.29″

E Mahomet- 1.27″

Dewey- 1.26″

SW Homer- 1.03″

Rantoul- 1.02″

Fisher- 0.90″ Christian County:

Taylorville – 3.94″

Morrisonville – 3.04″

NW Pana- 2.98″

Edinburg – 2.72″

NE Pana- 2.28″ Clark County:

Marshall – 5.01″

Casey- 4.77″ Coles County:

E Charleston- 6.20″

Lake Mattoon- 6.10″

Lake Paradise – 5.00″

Ashmore – 5.00″

SW Charleston- 4.32″

Mattoon – 3.70″

NW Coles County- 3.60″ Crawford County:

Hutsonville- 6.65″

Palestine- 5.18″ Cumberland County: Toledo- 5.25″ De Witt County:

SE Clinton- 1.76″

Farmer City- 1.39″

W Clinton – 1.35″ Douglas County:

S Tuscola- 4.65″

Galton – 4.00″

Arthur- 2.50″

Camargo- 2.12″

NE Tuscola- 1.89″

Newman – 1.55″

Edgar County:

Brocton- 6.00″

Paris – 5.28″

Scottland- 4.75″

Hume – 2.75″

Chrisman – 2.69″ Effingham County:

Green Creek – 3.25″

Teutopolis- 1.87″

Montrose- 1.80″

Watson- 1.71″

Dieterich- 1.60″

Effingham- 1.57″

Bishop Creek- 1.50″

Altamont- 1.31″ Fayette County: Vandalia- 1.00″ Ford County:

NE Gibson City – 2.24″

Paxton – 2.10″ Iroquois County:

Gilman – 3.00″

Chebanse – 2.65″

Watseka – 2.57″

Martinton – 2.44″

Onarga- 2.30″

Clifton – 2.29″

Ashkum – 2.17″

Buckley – 1.99″

Milford – 1.21″ Jasper County:

Yale – 3.20″

Newton – 1.86″ Livingston County:

Flanagan – 2.92″

Chatsworth – 2.80″

Fairbury – 2.21″

Emington – 1.23″

Pontiac – 1.18″

Cropsey – 1.17″

Dwight – 0.75″ Logan County:

W Lincoln – 2.34″

New Holland – 1.51″

NE Lincoln – 1.43″

Beason – 1.15″

Elkhart – 1.09″

Chestnut – 1.06″

Hartsburg – 1.06″ Macoupin County:

Girard – 3.61″

Carlinville – 2.77″ Macon County:

S Decatur – 3.00″

SW Decatur – 2.17″

Oreana – 1.58″

Illiopolis – 1.51″

Latham – 1.44″

Warrensburg – 1.32″

Dalton City – 1.29″





McLean County:

SE Bloomington – 2.82″

Danvers – 2.81″

SE Normal – 2.65″

Carlock – 2.48″

Le Roy – 2.40″

SW Bloomington – 2.23″

Downs – 2.02″

Arrowsmith – 1.72″

Lexington – 1.72″

NW Normal – 1.71″

Heyworth – 1.70″ Menard County:

Petersburg – 2.94″

Tallula – 2.02″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 2.75″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 2.19″

Murrayville – 1.70″ Moultrie County:

Gays – 2.70″

Lovington – 2.51″

Arthur – 1.42″ Piatt County:

Monticello – 2.96″

De Land – 2.80″

Bement – 2.50″

Cerro Gordo – 1.92″

Mahomet- 1.82″

White Heath – 1.76″

Mansfield – 1.37″

Cisco – 0.88″

Atwood- 0.74″ Sangamon County:

Auburn – 5.50″

N Springfield – 3.65″

Chatham – 3.12″

W Springfield – 2.92″

Riverton – 2.30″

Cantrall- 1.75″

Williamsville – 1.63″ Shelby County:

Stewardson – 5.00″

Windsor – 5.00″

Strasburg – 4.00″

Mode – 3.98″

Shelbyville – 3.56″

Sexson Corner – 3.10″ Vermilion County:

NE Royal- 2.90″

Hoopeston- 2.50″

Henning – 2.43″

Rossville – 2.00″

Collison – 1.97″

Fithian- 1.74″

Georgetown- 1.63″

Danville – 1.62″

Catlin – 1.40″









INDIANA:

Benton County:

Earl Park – 1.33″

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.70″

Parke County:

Rockville – 1.72″

Vermillion County:

Newport – 1.75″

Warren County:

Attica – 1.88″