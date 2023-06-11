With constant dry conditions taking over the area starting back in mid-May, everybody was in need of some meaningful rainfall going into Sunday. South of I-72, a lot of folks were able to get that meaningful rainfall… but those to the north only scrapped together a few tenths. The difference between these 2 results was just a matter of miles in some places. Below are the reported rainfall totals as of Sunday Night.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

Cass County:

Arenzville -0.18″ Champaign County:

Champaign – 0.21″ Christian County:

Morrisonville – 1.48″

Taylorville – 1.12″ Clark County:

Casey – 1.10″

Marshall – 0.58″ Coles County:

Mattoon – 1.70″

Charleston – 1.24″

Coles Co. Airport – 0.95″ Crawford County:

Robinson- 1.50″

Hutsonville – 0.15″ Cumberland County: De Witt County:

Clinton – 0.05″ Douglas County:

Arcola – 2.70″

Tuscola – 1.56″

Chesterville – 1.39″

Hindsboro – 1.30″ Edgar County:

Brocton- 2.25″

Paris – 2.00″ Effingham County:

Dieterich – 1.50″

Effingham – 0.49″

Fayette County: Ford County: Iroquois County: Jasper County:

Yale – 1.16″

Newton – 1.02″ Livingston County:

Pontiac – 0.14″ Logan County:

Chestnut – 0.10″

Lincoln – 0.06″ Macoupin County: Carlinville – 0.65″

Girard – 0.60″ Macon County:

Decatur – 0.42″

Latham – 0.33″

Illiopolis – 0.24″

Warrensburg – 0.23″ McLean County:

Heyworth – 0.06″

Bloomington – 0.05″

Normal – 0.03″





Menard County:

Tallula – 0.17″

Petersburg – 0.12″ Montgomery County:

Nokomis – 0.93″ Morgan County:

Jacksonville – 0.55″

Murrayville – 0.35″ Moultrie County:

Kirksville – 1.99″

Arthur – 1.55″ Piatt County:

Bement – 0.40″

Cerro Gordo – 0.13″

Monticello – 0.05″

White Heath- 0.03″ Sangamon County:

Chatham – 0.45″

Riverton – 0.37″

Springfield – 0.35″ Shelby County:

Shelbyville – 0.58″ Vermilion County:

Danville – 0.26″









INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:

Covington – 1.10″

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Warren County: