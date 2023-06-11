With constant dry conditions taking over the area starting back in mid-May, everybody was in need of some meaningful rainfall going into Sunday. South of I-72, a lot of folks were able to get that meaningful rainfall… but those to the north only scrapped together a few tenths. The difference between these 2 results was just a matter of miles in some places. Below are the reported rainfall totals as of Sunday Night.
NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.
Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.
Cass County:
Arenzville -0.18″
Champaign County:
Champaign – 0.21″
Christian County:
Morrisonville – 1.48″
Taylorville – 1.12″
Clark County:
Casey – 1.10″
Marshall – 0.58″
Coles County:
Mattoon – 1.70″
Charleston – 1.24″
Coles Co. Airport – 0.95″
Crawford County:
Robinson- 1.50″
Hutsonville – 0.15″
Cumberland County:
De Witt County:
Clinton – 0.05″
Douglas County:
Arcola – 2.70″
Tuscola – 1.56″
Chesterville – 1.39″
Hindsboro – 1.30″
Edgar County:
Brocton- 2.25″
Paris – 2.00″
Effingham County:
Dieterich – 1.50″
Effingham – 0.49″
Fayette County:
Ford County:
Iroquois County:
Jasper County:
Yale – 1.16″
Newton – 1.02″
Livingston County:
Pontiac – 0.14″
Logan County:
Chestnut – 0.10″
Lincoln – 0.06″
Macoupin County: Carlinville – 0.65″
Girard – 0.60″
Macon County:
Decatur – 0.42″
Latham – 0.33″
Illiopolis – 0.24″
Warrensburg – 0.23″
McLean County:
Heyworth – 0.06″
Bloomington – 0.05″
Normal – 0.03″
Menard County:
Tallula – 0.17″
Petersburg – 0.12″
Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.93″
Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.55″
Murrayville – 0.35″
Moultrie County:
Kirksville – 1.99″
Arthur – 1.55″
Piatt County:
Bement – 0.40″
Cerro Gordo – 0.13″
Monticello – 0.05″
White Heath- 0.03″
Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.45″
Riverton – 0.37″
Springfield – 0.35″
Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.58″
Vermilion County:
Danville – 0.26″
INDIANA:
Benton County:
Fountain County:
Covington – 1.10″
Parke County:
Vermillion County:
Warren County: