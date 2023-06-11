With constant dry conditions taking over the area starting back in mid-May, everybody was in need of some meaningful rainfall going into Sunday. South of I-72, a lot of folks were able to get that meaningful rainfall… but those to the north only scrapped together a few tenths. The difference between these 2 results was just a matter of miles in some places. Below are the reported rainfall totals as of Sunday Night.

NOTE: Some of these CoCoRaHS reports came from areas outside of towns. The nearest town was used to identify the location.

Learn more how you can become a CoCoRaHS observer and what the program does here.

Cass County:
Arenzville -0.18″

Champaign County:
Champaign – 0.21″

Christian County:
Morrisonville – 1.48″
Taylorville – 1.12″

Clark County:
Casey – 1.10″
Marshall – 0.58″

Coles County:
Mattoon – 1.70″
Charleston – 1.24″
Coles Co. Airport – 0.95″

Crawford County:
Robinson- 1.50″
Hutsonville – 0.15″

Cumberland County:

De Witt County:
Clinton – 0.05″

Douglas County:
Arcola – 2.70″
Tuscola – 1.56″
Chesterville – 1.39″
Hindsboro – 1.30″

Edgar County:
Brocton- 2.25″
Paris – 2.00″

Effingham County:
Dieterich – 1.50″
Effingham – 0.49″

Fayette County:

Ford County:

Iroquois County:

Jasper County:
Yale – 1.16″
Newton – 1.02″

Livingston County:
Pontiac – 0.14″

Logan County:
Chestnut – 0.10″
Lincoln – 0.06″

Macoupin County: Carlinville – 0.65″
Girard – 0.60″

Macon County:
Decatur – 0.42″
Latham – 0.33″
Illiopolis – 0.24″
Warrensburg – 0.23″

McLean County:
Heyworth – 0.06″
Bloomington – 0.05″
Normal – 0.03″


Menard County:
Tallula – 0.17″
Petersburg – 0.12″

Montgomery County:
Nokomis – 0.93″

Morgan County:
Jacksonville – 0.55″
Murrayville – 0.35″

Moultrie County:
Kirksville – 1.99″
Arthur – 1.55″

Piatt County:
Bement – 0.40″
Cerro Gordo – 0.13″
Monticello – 0.05″
White Heath- 0.03″

Sangamon County:
Chatham – 0.45″
Riverton – 0.37″
Springfield – 0.35″

Shelby County:
Shelbyville – 0.58″

Vermilion County:
Danville – 0.26″



INDIANA:

Benton County:

Fountain County:
Covington – 1.10″

Parke County:

Vermillion County:

Warren County: