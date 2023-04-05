5:00 A.M.

WCIA 3 News will have live coverage on the WCIA 3 Weather and News apps as needed as severe weather moves through the area.

3:39 A.M.

Storm Prediction Center issued a Mesoscale Discussion on most likely issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch from St. Louis through much of our viewing area into Chicago. This would be downstream of where storms are moving in from Missouri and Iowa this morning.

3:05 A.M.

Storms in Arkansas, Iowa, and Missouri still remain severe threats and have prompted watches and warnings well outside of our viewing area. We remain windy and warm. Storms will push in and form later this morning.