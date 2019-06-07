Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

37°F Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.