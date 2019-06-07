Weather

More Today's Forecast
Broken Clouds

Champaign

50°F Broken Clouds Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph SE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 37F. Winds S at 25 to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
37°F Windy with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low near 37F. Winds S at 25 to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
27 mph SW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Danville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
41°F Windy with rain and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
25 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Decatur

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
37°F Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
26 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Springfield

48°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
37°F Showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. It will be windy. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
28 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Effingham

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
41°F Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
23 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Interactive Radar

Weather Planner

Forecast Planner 1

Forecast Planner 2

Satellite & Radar

7 Day Forecast

Weather In Depth

Temperatures

Visibility

Winds

Wind Gusts

Severe Weather Map

Severe Weather

Weather Now

More Weather Now

7-Day Forecast Video

More 7-Day Forecast Videos

Don't Miss