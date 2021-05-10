After nearly 14 months with no resolution to the Champaign county NOAA weather radio, WCIA and the National Weather Service in Lincoln have come to an agreement to allow the NOAA weather radio transmitter to be mounted on the WCIA broadcast tower.

As soon as a tower crew is hired by NOAA they will be installing the equipment that will soon restore the signal to the over 200,000 people of Champaign county.

This radio broadcast sends out ALERTS for tornado, severe thunderstorm, and flood warnings for our area.

This crucial tool allows people to be alerted in the middle of the night, in the event of life-threatening weather. Many people who live in rural areas without tornado sirens rely upon this service to be alerted of bad weather.

WCIA has become a partner with the leading manufacturer of NOAA weather radios, Midland. You can pick up your radio at the Ace hardware in Mahomet or Gibson City, or the Hyvee in Springfield.

WCIA will start holding weather radio programming events so that you can get your radio setup just the way you want it. Keep checking back for announcements on when those are scheduled.

Find your county’s weather radio program code