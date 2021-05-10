Weather Radio

After nearly 14 months with no resolution to the Champaign county NOAA weather radio, WCIA and the National Weather Service in Lincoln have come to an agreement to allow the NOAA weather radio transmitter to be mounted on the WCIA broadcast tower.

As soon as a tower crew is hired by NOAA they will be installing the equipment that will soon restore the signal to the over 200,000 people of Champaign county.

This radio broadcast sends out ALERTS for tornado, severe thunderstorm, and flood warnings for our area.

This crucial tool allows people to be alerted in the middle of the night, in the event of life-threatening weather. Many people who live in rural areas without tornado sirens rely upon this service to be alerted of bad weather.

WCIA has become a partner with the leading manufacturer of NOAA weather radios, Midland. You can pick up your radio at the Ace hardware in Mahomet or Gibson City, or the Hyvee in Springfield.

WCIA will start holding weather radio programming events so that you can get your radio setup just the way you want it. Keep checking back for announcements on when those are scheduled.

Find your county’s weather radio program code

COUNTYCODE
Adams17001
Alexander17003
Bond17005
Boone17007
Brown17009
Bureau17011
Calhoun17013
Carroll17015
Cass17017
Champaign17019
Christian17021
Clark17023
Clay17025
Clinton17027
Coles17029
Cook17031
Crawford17033
Cumberland17035
De Witt17039
DeKalb17037
Douglas17041
DuPage17043
Edgar17045
Edwards17047
Effingham17049
Fayette17051
Ford17053
Franklin17055
Fulton17057
Gallatin17059
Greene17061
Grundy17063
Hamilton17065
Hancock17067
Hardin17069
Henderson17071
Henry17073
Iroquois17075
Jackson17077
Jasper17079
Jefferson17081
Jersey17083
Jo Daviess17085
Johnson17087
Kane17089
Kankakee17091
Kendall17093
Knox17095
La Salle17099
Lake17097
Lawrence17101
Lee17103
Livingston17105
Logan017107
Macon017115
Macoupin017117
Madison017119
Marion017121
Marshall017123
Mason017125
Massac017127
McDonough017109
McHenry017111
McLean017113
Menard017129
Mercer017131
Monroe017133
Montgomery017135
Morgan017137
Moultrie017139
Ogle017141
Peoria017143
Perry017145
Piatt017147
Pike017149
Pope017151
Pulaski017153
Putnam017155
Randolph017157
Richland017159
Rock Island017161
Saline017165
Sangamon017167
Schuyler017169
Scott017171
Shelby017173
St. Clair017163
Stark017175
Stephenson017177
Tazewell017179
Union017181
Vermilion017183
Wabash017185
Warren017187
Washington017189
Wayne017191
White017193
Whiteside017195
Will017197
Williamson017199
Winnebago017201
Woodford017203