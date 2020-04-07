WCIA Reception Update

WCIA Reception Status Update 4-7-20

WCIA is still operating at reduced power on a temporary antenna as of today, Tuesday April 7. Due to the shelter-in-place directive our tower crew left the site for 2 weeks but is now back on site and preparing to drop the old analog Channel 3 antenna, this should take place Wednesday April 8 depending on weather.

Once the old antenna is clear from the tower the process of installing the new topmount antenna can begin. This should only take a week or so but is again dependent on the cooperation of the weather.

Please check this status page frequently as we update status.