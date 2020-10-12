WCIA’s New Set

WCIA has a legacy of being your local news leader.
We’re excited to now lead the way into a new method of sharing local stories and the latest news from our completely renovated set.
We’re inviting you into the newsroom to see stories in a different way
WCIA is committed to bringing you our best. We are evolving to meet your news needs and bringing you the story with the latest technology.
And our new set is ready for launch
See the set build in progress
I feel like the versatility from the new WCIA set will really set us apart from any other station in the area, and we’ll be able to do a better job when it comes to showcasing content.MacLeod Hageman