WCIA 3 would like to recognize 2020’s Caring Companies, Illinois National Bank and Inman Place. These are companies who feel a desire to have a direct impact on our central Illinois community. They help promote community members through celebrations like WCIA’s Best of the Class and Nexstar’s Remarkable Women, as well as serving the community through the work they do in their regular course of business.

Thank you, Inman Place and INB!