The WCIA 3 Day of Giving

to benefit Crisis Nursery

Tuesday, December 3

6:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Donation Locations:

WCIA 3 Backlot – 509 S. Neil St., Champaign, IL

Crisis Nursery of Effingham – 924 N Merchant St., Effingham, IL

Mini-O’Bierne Crisis Nursery – 1011 N 7th St., Springfield, IL

Click Here for more information about the WCIA 3 Day of Giving.