WCIA 3 Breast Cancer Awareness Day

WCIA 3 is helping raise awareness about Breast Cancer by having a Breast Cancer Awareness Day October 13th. WCIA 3’s Staff, Studio, and Newscasts will be going Pink on Friday October 13th in our support of Breast Cancer Awareness. We invite everyone in the community to show their support with us as we look to turn the town pink October 13th. Stay tuned for stories the week of October 13th about how the community is helping towards Breast Cancer Awareness.