WATCH WCIA 3 NEWS NOW

News Broadcasts Available on our Stream Below

(News broadcasts currently stream on a 2 hour delay. See schedule below for specific times)

WCIA 3 Show Schedule and Times

Show Live Broadcast Times

(WCIA 3) Broadcast Replay Times (WCIA.com) The Morning Show At Nine 9:00AM-10:00AM 11:00AM-12:00PM WCIA 3 News At Noon 12:00PM-12:30PM 2:00PM-2:30PM WCIA 3 News At Five 5:00PM-5:30PM 7:00PM-7:30PM WCIA 3 News At Six 6:00PM-7:00PM 8:00PM-9:00PM WCIA 3 News At Ten 10:00PM-10:35PM 12:00AM-12:35AM

In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, WCIA 3 began making its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on the WCIA 3 website two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air.

Event Livestream

This stream is active during live events, breaking news, and weather updates live as they happen.