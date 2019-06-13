Viewers Club Prize Claim

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Still Dealing With the Hazy Skies
Gallery
Top Stories
Crews called to crash
To Mask, or Not to Mask in Mahomet Schools
Video
Pharmacist weighs in on oral contraceptive bill passed
Video
The sun is setting on the eviction moratorium; Here’s what you need to know to prepare
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Hazy Sunshine Continues Friday
Video
WEATHER NOW: Still Dealing With the Hazy Skies
Gallery
“Destructive” Severe Thunderstorm Warning category to now trigger Wireless Emergency Alerts
We’ve Seen the Most Tornado Warnings in Central Illinois So Far This Year Since 2011
Gallery
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
“Full circle moment”: Bret Bielema returns to Big Ten Media Days
Video
Top Stories
Casey Washington eligible for 2021 season
Video
Top Stories
Parkland’s Corbin Sebens named Coach of the Year
Video
Kendrick Green signs rookie deal with Steelers
Video
Chase Brown named to Doak Walker watch list
Video
Kofi Cockburn returns to campus, completes Illini roster
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Summer cocktails to whet your whistle at Big Grove Tavern
Video
Top Stories
Help control the pet population, tips with Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control
Video
Top Stories
Reel Talk: Chuck reviews Joe Bell and Space Jam: The New Legacy
Video
Special Olympics Illinois Region I to host 22nd Annual Golf Outing
Gallery
ciHealth: Get screened with Carle
Video
DSC brings back CU Oktoberfest and Queen of Hearts Raffle
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Viewers Club Prize Claim
Did You See Your Viewers Club Number?
Claim Your Prize Here!
The Viewers Club is Sponsored by
Need to register for your Viewers Club Card?