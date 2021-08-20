Viewers Club Prize Claim

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Victory Over Violence
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Leading The Way
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Scattered Saturday Storms, Hot & Humid Weather Ahead
Gallery
Champaign County Board of Review goes from memberless to fully staffed in two months
Man sentenced for starting riot at Market Place Mall
Lincoln Land Community College opens new nursing education center
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Kidcaster
Weathering The Storm
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Next Week Brings Hot & Humid Summer Weather Back
Video
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW: Scattered Saturday Storms, Hot & Humid Weather Ahead
Gallery
How Did Gibson City Receive So Much Rain?
Video
KidCaster 8/9/21: Emma Martinez
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Athlete Of The Week
Japan 2020
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Quan Martin looks to bolster Illini defensive backfield, lead at safety
Top Stories
Central football looking for bounce back fall
Top Stories
Illini name six captains for 2021 season
Video
Illinois football almost 100 percent vaccinated
Video
Brandon Peters on Golden Arm Award watchlist
Video
Mike Epstein benefits from new NIL, partners with Impact
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Taste of the Town: The Fairlane Diner in Sherman
Video
Top Stories
Impact Life changes name, continues changing lives
Video
Top Stories
Cucumber Greek Salad with Shanisty Ireland
Video
Dream home for sale on Lake Decatur
Video
SYNERGY HomeCare helping seniors, families with daily living activities
Video
Maggie Q on performing her own stunts in new action flick, The Protégé
Video
Community
Victory Over Violence
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
From the Vault
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Farm Showcase
Best of the Class 2021
BestReviews
Blood Drive
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Newsletter Sign-up
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Viewers Club Prize Claim
Viewers Club
Posted:
Aug 20, 2021 / 02:10 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 20, 2021 / 03:22 PM CDT