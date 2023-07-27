SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The old saying is “no good deed goes unpunished,” but on Thursday, Champaign County Crime Stoppers rewarded people for the good they did throughout the year.

Crime Stoppers hosted their annual luncheon at Savoy’s Elks’ Lodge, where they recognized those in Champaign County who share a passion for change and who are dedicated to achieving Victory Over Violence.

It included law enforcement and members of the community. Most of the awards were given to companies who share Crime Stoppers’ message of working to create a safer future.

But there was one community member who got the Dave Benton Outstanding Benton Outstanding Champaign County Crime Fighter Award: Reverend Willie Comer.

“Nobody thought to do it because there was a reward, or somebody was going to give you an accolade. You just do it because you know that there’s a need,” Comer said. “I am totally humbled. I just didn’t even know that anybody was paying attention. It’s just like you just do the work.”

Comer has been challenging crime by cutting out what leads the youth of Champaign to it: negative influence and wasted free time.

“An impact that he and his group can have upon these young people is so important,” said Crime Stoppers President John Hecker. “Because without that, often they will go the criminal route.”

Comer’s been setting young people on a positive path for the last 10 years with his Midnight Basketball League.

“We say to that kid ‘Hey man, you can come back,'” Comer said. “‘I know you messed up, but you could come back, and we still want to help you get and figure out how to get to where you want to get to.'”

He said this award came as a surprise to him, but it serves as a reminder that it doesn’t take much to make a positive impact.

“If we can help one, then that one can change, we can change an entire community if we can help one. So that’s how it is,” Comer said. “I don’t want anybody to think that what they’re doing is too small to be important.”

Comer said one’s act can be as small as giving a basketball to kids or opening a neighborhood candy store. It’s about the intention of the impact one wants to make.