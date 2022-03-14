URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cunningham Township Board approved on Monday night an agreement with a trauma support group to address community violence. It’s another step community leaders are taking to achieve Victory Over Violence.

The Board unanimously voted to collaborate with the CU Trauma and Resiliency Initiative in supporting families impacted by different kinds violence and training social service providers who can provide that support.

Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth has informally collaborated with CU TRI and its founder Karen Simms in the past. The approved measure now formalizes CU TRI’s relationship with Chynoweth and the rest of the board.

“We felt that we needed a strong partner with competence in this area to be working with us both ways where we could do referrals and they could refer residents to us, especially for housing and income support,” Chynoweth said.

The Board’s full meeting can be found on YouTube.