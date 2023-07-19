CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign organization is using the National Day of Social Action to demand a stop to gun violence and they’re letting kids be the voice behind the message.

Children and teens have become unlikely victims of gun violence in the U.S. The CDC said guns are now the leading cause of death for people under 18.

Just last month, people gathered at Douglass Park for a party that ended with gunfire. On Wednesday, the children of Ujima Freedom School were at the park chanting, singing and giving speeches about why gun violence is never okay.

“Gun violence primarily affects black and brown communities,” said Site Coordinator Drake Materre. “So we’re coming home to really tell our community again, ‘You’ve got to stick together, love each other and find solutions.'”

Materre said this is the school’s way of celebrating the National Day of Social Action. By not just bringing the students out to spread a message, but by gathering them all here to remind people of who’s really being hurt in the violent process.

“I don’t want to dream a day of no guns,” student Jye Hunter said. “I want to see a day that we don’t put holes in people and make them dull to guns.”

Hunter wrote his speech on the impact of gun violence. Even though he is only a child, he wrote the speech from experience.

“I hope they get that the community is, right now, in a hard situation,” Hunter said. “But we can fix it if we just work hard.”

“And if the kids are feeling more comfortable speaking out, then hopefully that can set the example for everyone else and really find solutions,” Materre said.

The students spent the rest of the day at the pool, but the lessons they were taught about social action will stay with them for a lifetime.