ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police released on Tuesday the results of the first six months of Project Safe Neighborhood, a collaborative law enforcement campaign that started in October and is ongoing.

The campaign is law enforcement’s latest attempt to bring central Illinois one step closer to achieving Victory Over Violence.

The campaign uses specialized details to prevent criminal activity and remove guns, drugs and violent criminals from the street. State Troopers worked a total of these details jointly with officers in various central Illinois counties, including Champaign, Coles, Sangamon, Vermilion and Moultrie Counties.

These details resulted in 85 arrests, 199 warnings and 142 citations being issued. The arrests included charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Possession of Child Pornography, Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Use of Weapons, Manufacture and Delivery of marijuana, Aggravated DUI and Armed Violence. The details also seized 12 guns, almost four pounds of meth, nearly 250 pounds of marijuana, 15 doses of LSD, 14 grams of cocaine and two stolen cars.

“Implementation of the Illinois State Police Project Safe Neighborhood targeted enforcement patrols, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, has and continues to be effective in removing individuals from our cities that are responsible for the increase in violence,” said Gragory Harris, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. “Continued enforcement by Illinois State Police, in collaboration and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, not only increases public confidence in knowing that law enforcement is working together to make neighborhoods safe, but also, it increases the trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve.”

Funding for Project Safe Neighborhood was provided through grants from the U.S. Department of Justice.